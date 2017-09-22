Elye Wahi: Man Utd and Man City chasing little N’Golo Kane

Manchester United and Manchester City are both tracking Caen starlet Elye Wahi, according to Le Parisien.

The 14-year-old is dubbed N’Golo Kante’s little brother in the report. Both players made their mark at Caen and Wahi is said to play in a similar style to the Chelsea midfielder, albeit he operates in a more attacking role.

The young striker scored 89 goals for Caen’s under-14 and under-15 teams last season.

He has now been promoted to the under-17 squad, despite being two or three years younger than most of his team-mates and opponents. He scored both Caen’s goals in a 5-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in his first match at under-17 level, commenting afterwards that he was carrying a calf injury and did not perform to the best of his ability.

Along with United and City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Southampton and Juventus are all said to be keen to sign the youngster, though none of them can do so until he turns 16