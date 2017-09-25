Ezri Konsa: Liverpool and Everton battling for youngster

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton are going head-to-head for the signing of Charlton Athletic starlet Ezri Konsa, according to The Sun.

The 19-year-old centre-back reportedly impressed the two Premier League clubs with his performances for the Addicks in League One last season.

Anfield scouts believe Konsa can follow in the footsteps of fellow defender Joe Gomez, who joined the Reds from Charlton two years ago.

But the Toffees have also raided The Valley recently to sign winger Ademola Lookman.

The neighbours are set to launch January bids for the youngster, who won the Under-20 World Cup with England last summer. But Konsa would potentially be loaned back to Charlton for the remainder of the 2017/18 to continue to build up his first team experience.

Konsa has been on the Addicks’ books since the age of 12. He has 49 senior appearances to his name to date. Most of his appearances have been at centre-back, but he can also operate at full-back and in midfield.