Fernando Llorente on rejecting Chelsea for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur’s deadline day signing Fernando Llorente has been discussing his decision to choose a move to the north London club over Chelsea.

The Spanish striker revealed that a telephone call from head coach Mauricio Pochettino had been a key factor in his decision to join Spurs from Swansea City.

Llorente had been touted as a key target for Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte throughout the summer transfer window.

The former Juventus, Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla man confirmed widespread reports that the Blues had been pursuing him for some time before Pochettino and Spurs launched their last-gasp bid to land him shortly before the deadline passed.

According to Sky Sports, Llorente explained: “The truth is that Chelsea have been after me for a long time but at the end you know how this works. At the very last minute Pochettino called me and convinced me.

“The Tottenham project is impressive. They have done very well in the last few years and I think I fit very well with this project. I think I can help them a lot.

“I’m very happy because at the end everything came out perfect. Tottenham are an amazing club with a wonderful project and I think I fit in very well. I want to put my contribution on it and hopefully I can score many goals to help the club to achieve their targets.

“Pochettino was someone very important, without doubt. I knew him from when I was in Spain. There, in what is a nice story, I made my debut against him [for Athletic Bilbao against Espanyol] at San Mames. He was at the end of his career and I was at the start of mine.

“Later, he was manager of Espanyol and I was an Athletic player, and we competed against each other various other times. Now I’m at his service for Spurs, and I really want to give him my best.”

Llorente made his Spurs debut when he came on as an 87th-minute substitute for Harry Kane in Wednesday night’s Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

The 32-year-old is yet to feature in the Premier League for his new club.