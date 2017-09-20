Former Arsenal man says he is seeking new club

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini says he is still on the lookout for a new club.

The Frenchman, aged 33, has been without a club since being released by Crystal Palace at the end of next season.

But he is still training every day and insists he is committed to returning to football.

Flamini says he is waiting for the right opportunity. He claims to have received several offers from clubs in England and further afield, but none that have struck him as being a suitable next step for him.

According to The Sun, the veteran anchorman said: “Every morning, I am still waking up and I am 100 per cent committed to football. But, at the moment, I am waiting for the right opportunity.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have received many offers from this country and Europe but I want the right project.

“The situation is straight- forward. It is not about just the club but a project, something that can stimulate me. To me, the project is more important.

“I want the opportunity to challenge myself again. I have been playing for many years and still feel young.

“Normally, I would be back with my club in the first week of July. It has been nice to have a longer break but since football is still my passion, I am missing the competition. I am missing the feeling of being part of a team.

“I am a professional footballer. I need to get my energy out so, of course, I want to return to playing.

“I am keeping myself very fit. I have been training every day for the last six weeks.

“Obviously, the time without playing is starting to get a bit long but it is not uncommon for a professional footballer to be sidelined with injury and train alone.

“After playing for 15 years — and having been involved in the Champions League through my career — I know what it takes to remain at the top. You cannot last for so long at the elite level if you don’t take care of yourself.”

Flamini started his career at Marseille. He played for Arsenal between 2004 and 2008 and between 2013 and 2016, with a five-season stint at AC Milan in between.

His daily routine currently involves an hour in a London gym, time on a running track and some ball work to end his training session as he aims to keep in shape for when a new opportunity does arise.