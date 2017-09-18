French minnows Montrouge get two minibuses out of £40m Chelsea transfer

French non-league side Montrouge will be getting two new minibuses as a result of Tiemoue Bakayoko’s £40m move from Monaco to Chelsea, the club has confirmed.

The France international midfielder spent two years on Montrouge’s books as a youngster, so they are in line for a small cut of his transfer fee. But that translates to a sizeable windfall for them and they have already decided how to spend the money.

They are investing the transfer fee in additional vehicles to ferry their 1,000-plus players to and from games.

Montrouge head of youth development Mathieu Laporte, who personally coached Bakayoko, told The Sun: “We’re so pleased because we desperately needed a couple more minibuses to help transport all our various teams.

“We’ve got more than 1,000 players on our books. We cater for six-year-old’s right up to our first team. And we’ve also got 100 girls too.

“Although we are a part-time team in the seventh tier, our youth system is one of the best in the country and our youth teams compete at national level.

“We have produced players like Demba Ba and Bakayoko – and we want to produce more.

“Having a couple of extra mini-buses will help us enormously because we usually rely heavily on parents and the local council.”

Montrouge’s senior team play in French football’s seventh tier. Bakayoko was on the clubs books between 2006 and 2008, when he was aged between 12 and 14. He subsequently moved to Rennes, where he played until Monaco paid £7m to sign him in July 2014.

Bakayako has made four appearances for Chelsea to date and scored a single goal.