GIF: Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s nutmeg vs FC Basel

Manchester United fans will have enjoyed this nutmeg by Henrikh Mkhitaryan against FC Basel in last night’s Champions League opener.

It appears that UEFA did, too. European football’s governing body made a gif of the Armenian’s skill and shared it on social media with the world.

Colombia international Eder Balanta was the man on the receiving end of Mkhitaryan’s trickery. The former River Plate centre-back thought he was ushering United’s playmaker out to the touchline, but Mkhitaryan pushed the ball back inside between Balanta’s legs and continued his run round the outside.