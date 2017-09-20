GIF: Juan Mata uses giant team-mates for a slam dunk

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has taken to Twitter to reveal one of the perks of playing in the team.

The Spaniard posted a gif showing him using his team-mates as a human basketball hoop.

Mata, who is 5ft 7in, can be seen leaping at his taller colleagues, including 6ft 4in Marouane Fellaini, before slam dunking the ball into the middle of their huddle.

He wrote: “Things you can do when you play in a team of giants.”

Things you can do when you play in a team of giants 😂🏀 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/B6FpJZRet2 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) September 19, 2017

The clip comes from last weekend’s 4-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford.