Jack Butland: Man Utd rumours welcomed by Stoke keeper

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has welcomed transfer rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The England international, aged 24, has reportedly been earmarked as David de Gea’s replacement should the Spain international ever leave Old Trafford.

Asked about those reports, Butland insisted he is currently happy with Mark Hughes’ side, but indicated that he was pleased to be linked with other clubs.

He told the Daily Mail: “I guess I hope the speculation keeps coming as that means I’m playing well but none of that of matters anyway as we’re in the season.

“I’m happy where I am and just doing what I can do for Stoke. Whatever happens in the future is a long way away and it’s not part of my thought process right now.

“Hopefully I just keep doing well but it’s always nice to be linked with clubs.”

Butland missed almost all of last season with a fractured ankle sustained on England duty in March 2016. He only returned to action in March 2017 and was restricted to five appearances last term.

He has already clocked up five appearances this season, including an excellent display against reported suitors United in the 2-2 draw at the bet365 Stadium earlier this month, and appears to be back to his best for the Potters, who he joined from Birmingham City in a £3.3m deal in 2013.