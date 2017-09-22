Jack Wilshere trolled by former Arsenal team-mate Wojciech Szczesny

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has taken aim at Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere in hilarious fashion.

The England international posted a throwback photo to a time when he and Szczesny, now of Juventus, were in digs together. Wilshere branded the Polish keeper mad before pondering why Szczesny hadn’t told him to sort his hair out.

Szczesny pulled no punches in his reply.

He wrote to Wilshere: “Was that when you were still good at football?”

Injury-hit Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and now finds himself on the fringes of Arsene Wenger’s squad.