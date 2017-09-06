Jose Mourinho discusses Man Utd and Liverpool transfer business

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised his club’s summer transfer business.

The Portuguese coach said the Red Devils had been clever in making their signings early in the window and suggested they had also benefited from doing their deals before Neymar’s world record move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Top-of-the-table United signed striker Romelu Lukaku, midfielder Nemanja Matic and centre-back Victor Lindelof in the summer window, but had finished their business long before last week’s transfer deadline.

Mourinho also suggested that rivals Liverpool would have sold attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Barca if the Catalan giants’ bids had come before the Neymar deal.

In an interview with The Times, Mourinho said: “I think we were very clever. Lukaku on August 31 would have been £150m. Matic would have been £60m or £70m.

“Neymar changed everything. If the biggest transfer in history had still been (Paul) Pogba, I think Philippe Coutinho would now be in Barcelona at £101 million.”

United pounced in July to beat Chelsea to the £75m signing of Lukaku from Everton. They then added defensive midfielder Matic from the Blues for £40m.

Swedish defender Lindelof arrived from Benfica in United’s only other summer signing.