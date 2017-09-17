Joseph Hungbo: Chelsea and Liverpool battling to sign winger

Crystal Palace winger Joseph Hungbo is wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Eagles starlet, aged 17, has reportedly won rave reviews for his performances and attracted the attention of scouts from Stamford Bridge and Anfield.

The two clubs are now battling it out to convince the youngster to quit Selhurst Park and join their academy ranks.

Palace would be entitled to a compensation fee if the teenager leaves to join Liverpool or Chelsea.

A direct winger with explosive pace and an eye for goals, Hungbo was born in London, but also qualifies to represent Nigeria at international level due to his family heritage.

Hungbo has been on the Eagles’ books since the age of nine and progressed through the club’s Oasis Academy programme to under-18 level. He has also broken into the south London side’s under-23 setup with a handful of appearances to his name to date.