Jurgen Klopp on his relationship with Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been discussing his relationship with Philippe Coutinho in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s return to Premier League action against Manchester City.

Klopp, who confirmed that Coutinho will not be involved at the Etihad Stadium, compared the situation to a married couple who had split up for a few weeks before getting back together.

He suggested that the recent transfer saga around the Brazil international’s prospective move to Barcelona had not permanently damaged their relationship.

Klopp told reporters: “The relationship with Coutinho is the same. It was not the most easy time, but that’s the transfer window.

“I really think we handled it really well. There’s no secret what happened. All the things in the papers were 100 per cent right.

“Phil came in yesterday, he accepted 100 per cent the situation. I didn’t even have to say anything about it.

“Now we have a wonderful player who wants to play for the club.

“We don’t know how long he will play for the club. That is a normal situation. It is absolutely no problem.

“Maybe a few of you were split for a few weeks with friends or your wife, but if you ignore those weeks it is fine.

“It’s not the first time here and it won’t be the last time.”

Coutinho handed in a transfer request during the summer transfer window after Liverpool rejected two bids from Barcelona.

The Anfield hierarchy turned down the transfer request and further bids from the Catalan giants after insisting that the attacking midfielder was not for sale at any price.

Coutinho, aged 25, featured for Brazil in their World Cup qualifier against Colombia earlier this week, but is not being considered for selection against City.

He is yet to play for the Reds this season.