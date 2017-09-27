Keinan Davis: Man Utd and Arsenal tracking starlet

Aston Villa youngster Keinan Davis is a transfer target for Manchester United and Arsenal, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England Under-20 international, aged 19, scored his second Championship goal as Steve Bruce’s Villans beat Burton Albion 4-0 on Tuesday evening.

United, the Gunners and Everton all had scouts in attendance to watch Davis in action – and he didn’t disappoint those who had come to see him play.

The 6ft 2in forward scored with a powerful header from an Ahmed Elmohamady cross to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

Davis’ goal came on his seventh league start.

He joined Villa from Biggleswade Town after a four-week trial in December 2015, having previously been released by hometown club Stevenage.

The Championship side spotted him when he was involved in a friendly between between Biggleswade Under-18s and an Aston Villa youth side.

He made his debut in January and scored his first professional goal away to Barnsley earlier this month.