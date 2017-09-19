Kick It Out contacts Man Utd over racist Romelu Lukaku chant

Anti-discrimination body Kick It Out has contacted Manchester United to ask them to stop fans singing a racist chant about striker Romelu Lukaku.

The chant, set to the tune of The Stone Roses’ Made Of Stone and almost exclusively about Lukaku’s goalscoring prowess and the size of his penis, had already been criticised by some United fans on social media.

Now Kick It Out has branded the song “offensive and discriminatory” and asked United to raise concerns.

It said: “We have contacted Manchester United regarding the issue and will be working closely with them and the Football Association to ensure that it is addressed swiftly.

“If we receive any reports relating to the discriminatory chant, those will be passed on to the governing body and the perpetrators can expect to face punishment.”

Kick It Out added: “Racist stereotypes are never acceptable, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player.”

The lyrics of the controversial chant are:

“Romelu-u-u Lukaku-u-u.

He’s our Belgium scoring genius,

With a 24-inch penis.

Scoring all our goals

Bellend by his toes.”

United fans were recorded singing the Lukaku chant during last week’s Champions League win over Basel. Kick It Out said it was “aware of footage of alleged racist chanting by supporters of Manchester United that emerged on Wednesday 13 September”.