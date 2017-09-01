Las Palmas sign Chelsea striker

Spanish side Las Palmas have completed the signing of Chelsea striker Loic Remy.

The France international has reportedly been allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer. He has signed a two-year deal with the Canary Islanders.

Remy, aged 30, passed a medical on Thursday and completed his move today. Although the transfer deadline had passed in England, the market remained open until Friday in Spain.

He is set to be unveiled on Saturday.

Remy joined the Blues from Queens Park Rangers for £8.5m in 2014. But he has made only 32 Premier League appearances for the club.

In the 2014/15 season, he scored seven goals and helped Chelsea to win the Premier League title.

He spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, but failed to score in just eight appearances in all competitions.

Remy also played for Newcastle United on loan from QPR before joining Chelsea and has spent time with four French clubs.