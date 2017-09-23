Liverpool emailed Barcelona telling them to stop harassing Philippe Coutinho

Leaked emails appear to show that Liverpool asked Barcelona to stop harassing Philippe Coutinho during the summer transfer window.

Saturday’s edition of German newspaper Der Spiegel carries copies of alleged correspondence between the two clubs in relation to Coutinho’s prospective transfer.

The Brazil international had a transfer request rejected by the Anfield hierarchy, which also turned down a series of bids from Barca.

It was after one such bid that the Reds fired off an email indicating their frustration at the Catalan giants’ pursuit of the attacking midfielder.

Barcelona’s first bid of around £72m was made in July.

When they returned with an improved bid of £90m in August, Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s sporting director, replied to Barcelona chairman Òscar Grau saying: “I ask you amicably to stop harassing Coutinho publicly and privately. No amount of money will change our minds.”

The Catalan club had a third bid of £114m rejected at the end of the transfer window.

Der Spiegel’s leaked emails also show that Coutinho was in line to receive £101m-a-year in each year of a five-year contract at Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old’s agent would have been paid €10m (£9m) if he had succeeded in convincing Liverpool to sell for less than €100m.