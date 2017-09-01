Liverpool new boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts for England vs Malta

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts for England against Malta just a day after completing his transfer from Arsenal to Liverpool.

The 24-year-old underwent his medical at St George’s Park before finalising a £35m switch to Anfield. In a video message to Liverpool fans he said he was focusing on England duty in the short-term. Manager Gareth Southgate seems to agree that he is fully focused.

He is skippered this evening by his new club captain, Jordan Henderson, who has been given the armband by Southgate.

Spurs pair Harry Kane and Dele Alli also start, as does their former club-mate Kyle Walker and his Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling.

West Ham United goalkeeper Joe Hart starts despite his poor start to the season with the Hammers.

Starting XI: Hart, Walker, Cahill, Jones, Bertrand, Livermore, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sterling, Alli, Kane