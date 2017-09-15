Liverpool star bizarrely named Champions League player of the week

Liverpool’s summer signing Mohamed Salah is the odd choice as the Champions League player of the week.

The Egypt international was declared UEFA’s star player for the first round of group stage matches after a public vote.

While Salah did put in a good display in Liverpool’s game against Sevilla, his role in a 2-2 home draw was hardly the standout performance of the week.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Bayern Munich’s James Rodriguez, Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar, Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Taison were all nominated.

But Salah emerged with 51 per cent of the vote, beating Messi and Ronaldo into second and third, respectively.

It appears that Reds’ global fanbase, Salah’s loyal Egpytian following, plus his African and Arabic connections have created some sort of perfect storm of internet voting conditions.

UEFA deadpanned the result in a tweet posted a short time ago.