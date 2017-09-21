Liverpool want former Man Utd target Dayot Upamecano

Liverpool are preparing a second raid on RB Leipzig to sign French defender Dayot Upamecano, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

Having already agreed a deal that will see Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita move to Anfield next summer, the Reds have now turned their attention to his team-mates.

France Under-19 international Upamecano, aged 18, came close to joining Liverpool’s fierce rivals Manchester United in 2015. At that stage he was available for just €500,000.

He instead moved to Red Bull Salzburg for €2.2m a few months later, then on to their sister club Leipzig for €10m in January 2017.

Upamecano immediately broke into the first-team and has been a regular so far this season, playing in six senior games already, including 90 minutes in the Champions League opener against Monaco.

He is under contract at Leipzig until June 2021, but is reportedly in line for a new deal that will include an £89m (€100m) release clause to keep his suitors at bay.