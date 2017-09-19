Lorenzo Pellegrini: Man Utd make enquiry over Roma midfielder’s release clause

Roma starlet Lorenzo Pellegrini has established himself as a transfer target for Manchester United, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

The 21-year-old midfielder reportedly caught the eye of a United scout during his side’s Serie A game against Verona at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho had reportedly dispatched one of his top spies to run the rule over Belgium international Radja Nainggolan in the game. But it was his midfield colleague Pellegrini who seems to have made the biggest impression.

The report claims that United followed up the scouting report on Pellegrini by lodging an enquiry with the player’s representatives to check on his contract situation and buy-out clause.

Pellegrini put pen to paper on a new contract last summer and is tied to the Serie A side until June 2022. He reportedly has a release clause of €30m.

The one-cap Italy international came through the ranks at Roma, but spent the past two seasons on loan at Sassuolo. He returned to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer, signed his new deal and is now making an impression on Eusebio Di Francesco’s first-team plans.