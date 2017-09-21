Lucas Lima: Man Utd tracking Santos midfielder

Manchester United are tracking Santos attacking midfielder Lucas Lima ahead of a possible move to sign him in January, according to the player’s agent.

The 27-year-old is out of contract when the Brazilian season ends in December and is tipped to move to Europe in the subsequent transfer window.

Lima’s agent Luccas Badia claims United are among the clubs interested in signing his client. Fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace are also credited with interest in the player

Badia told Turkish newspaper Haberturk: “Inter, Roma and Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Lucas, Manchester United want him.

“I think we would be well suited to the Serie A but we will see.

“His contract ends on 31 December and there are many clubs interested but I am not sure what Santos is trying to do.

“Crystal Palace made a €15m offer, while Fenerbahce made a €20m bid but for some reason neither was accepted.”

United boss Jose Mourinho was keen to add a player who could operate in wide attacking areas during the summer transfer window. His top target was Croatia international Ivan Perisic, who has since signed a new long-term contract at Inter Milan, while the Red Devils also made a tentative attempt to land Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

Brazil international Lima would be a cut-price alternative for the second half of the season.