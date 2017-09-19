Luke Shaw set for first Man Utd appearance of the season vs Burton Albion

England international Luke Shaw looks set to make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Burton Albion.

The 22-year-old has been building up his fitness as he returns from an injury suffered at Swansea City at the end of last season. He has featured in three under-23 games so far this term, but was omitted from the side that faced Chelsea in yesterday evening’s Premier League 2 clash.

That has increased speculation that he is being lined up to feature against the Brewers at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening instead.

Another player tipped to be involved in the Burton game is Scott McTominay, who made two first-team appearances at the end of last season and scored for the senior side during pre-season. The 20-year-old was also missing from Ricky Sbragia’s squad for last night’s game.

With Andreas Pereira’s loan move to Valencia having earned McTominay a place in the first-team squad, he could now take advantage of Paul Pogba’s injury to secure playing time. Manager Jose Mourinho may feel the need to protect Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini until the extent of Pogba’s hamstring problem is known.