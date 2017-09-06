Man City and Liverpool stars to share private jet

Manchester City and Liverpool have split the costs of a private jet to bring their South American players back to the UK ahead of Saturday’s clash between the two sides, according to Sky Sports.

The international break ends when City and the Reds meet at the Etihad Stadium in the lunchtime kick-off this weekend.

With both sides having plenty of players involved in World Cup qualification for Brazil, the opponents have teamed up to get them all back to training as quickly as possible. Chelsea are also chipping in to get their players on the flight.

A plane has been chartered from the Colombian city of Barranquilla, where Brazil drew a qualifier with their hosts overnight.

City striker Gabriel Jesus, goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Fernandinho, Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino and Chelsea midfielder Willian are expected to be among the passengers.

Saturday’s clash between City and Liverpool kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday.