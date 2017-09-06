Man City set to drop Alexis Sanchez bid to £20m

Manchester City will not bid more than £20m for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

Pep Guardiola’s side were on the verge of signing the Chile international in a £55m deal on transfer deadline day, but the move fell through when the Gunners failed to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to replace Sanchez.

Having pulled the plug on the £55m, the Gunners now look set to lose out on £35m. That’s because City will offer substantially less in the next transfer window.

A bid of £20m is set to be on the cards. That fee takes into account the fact that Sanchez will be into the final six months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium. At that stage, he would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club, but he is believed to favour a reunion with his former Barcelona boss Guardiola at City.