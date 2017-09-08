Man City vs Liverpool betting tips: will the Ox score on his debut?

Man City vs Liverpool

Saturday, September 9, 2017

Etihad Stadium

Overview

The Premier League returns to action after the first international break of the season with an intriguing fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool.

Clashes between these two sides have resulted in some hugely entertaining games in recent seasons. This one adds the additional interest of being the first match since the transfer window closed, which means the Reds will be able to hand a debut to deadline day signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and potentially a first appearance of the season for Philippe Coutinho, who remains a Liverpool player despite having submitted a transfer request in an effort to force a move to Barcelona [Update: Jurgen Klopp says Coutinho won’t be involved].

Coutinho and the other Brazilian players from both teams shared a private jet back from a World Cup qualifier in Colombia to be back in training as soon as possible. It remains to be seen how many of that contingent are given starts by managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. Within the realms of all that guesswork, let’s do some guessing of our own and dish out some Man City vs Liverpool betting tips.

Our Man City vs Liverpool betting tips



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is by no means a prolific goalscorer, but he does pop up with the odd important goal, particularly on big stages. With all eyes on him and the England international no doubt keen to justify his decision to quit Arsenal and make the £35m move to Anfield, it would be no surprise if he thrives at the Etihad Stadium. You can get odds of 9/2 with Paddy Power of him scoring at any time during the game. A stake of £10 will return £55.

Saturday lunchtime kick-offs in the Premier League are not typically high-scoring affairs, but we’re backing this one to buck the trend. City’s all-star attack have not found top gear so far this season, but Liverpool’s shaky defence could offer the perfect opportunity for them to do so. The Reds have have scored three or more in three of the five competitive games they have played so far this season, so expect them to keep the scoreboard ticking over, too.

With Klopp and Guardiola short of time to work with their players before this game and stars from both sides getting in from international duty, we could easily see this game producing a 4-2 or something similar. You might want to tread a little more cautiously by having a punt on there being over 4.5 goals at 11/4, but we’re sticking our necks out in search of a bit more value. Over 5.5 goals is 6/1 with Paddy Power. A £10 stake would return £65.

Three things we learnt in August were that Liverpool are scoring a lot of goals, summer signing Mohamed Salah is in great form and scoring his fair share of them, and Kyle Walker has been a bit of a liability since his move to City. This interesting special from Paddy Power combines those three things to entice you into a flutter. We’ve already predicted goals in this one, so Liverpool to score in both halves is not a great leap.

Salah has two Premier League goals already this season and a further goal in Champions League qualification. Given his pace on the break, he could threaten the City defence. And Walker is yet to put in a decent display for his new club since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in a £45m deal. His home debut against Everton saw him red carded for two bookable offences, which meant he was banned for the win over Bournemouth last time out. Guardiola will expect the England international to bomb on and overlap in attack, but the threat of Salah and Sadio Mane on the break could leave Walker vulnerable to yet another yellow card.

If all those things come to pass, a punt at 25/1 will be money very well spent. A £10 stake would return £260.

You’ve seen our Man City vs Liverpool betting tips, now click here to see the full range of betting options for the match.

Mohamed Salah to score; Liverpool to score in both halves and Kyle Walker to be carded

All the odds for our Man City vs Liverpool betting tips were correct at time of writing, but are subject to change between then and the time you’re reading this