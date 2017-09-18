Man Utd fear losing Angel Gomes to Barcelona

Manchester United are sweating on the future of starlet Angel Gomes, according to The Sun.

Gomes was expected to put pen to paper on professional terms when he celebrated his 17th birthday last month. But his deal is still unsigned and United are starting to get worried.

The report claims that Catalan giants Barcelona are interested in signing the England Under-18 international. He still has one year to run on his academy contract, so United are safe for now. But if Gomes’ pro contract is still waiting to be signed next summer, he will be able to join Barca for a nominal compensation fee.

Gomes made his Premier League debut when he came on as a substitute for Wayne Rooney in the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace last May. In the process, he became United’s youngest player since Duncan Edwards in 1953.

He joined the Red Devils while still at primary school and has captained the club’s youth teams.