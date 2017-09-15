Man Utd keeper David De Gea moves into new house

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has moved into a new mansion in the Cheshire countryside, which may or may not have a bearing on his future.

The Spain international’s former home in Bowdon, Trafford, was sold for £3.85m earlier this year as rumours of a transfer to Real Madrid continued to swirl.

But he has now moved into a new home just 500 yards down the road from his old pad.

That could be viewed as confirmation that De Gea now sees his long-term future at Old Trafford, but The Sun reports that the 26-year-old is only renting for now.

He and popstar girlfriend Edurne Garcia reportedly have an agreement in place to buy the house in the future if they want to.

De Gea had been on the verge of signing for hometown club Madrid in August 2015, but signed a new contract with United when his deadline day deal collapsed.