Man Utd scout Radja Nainggolan again

Manchester United sent a scout to Roma’s game against Udinese last weekend to watch Radja Nainggolan in action again, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Belgium international midfielder, aged 29, is reportedly to be a target for United boss Jose Mourinho ahead of the summer 2018 transfer window.

Nainggolan is said to be earmarked as 36-year-old captain Michael Carrick’s replacement in the Red Devils’ squad. Carrick could hang up his boots this summer when his one-year contract expires.

As they plan for Carrick’s retirement, the Old Trafford club have stepped up their scouting efforts.

Although best known as an energetic and combative midfielder, the former Cagliari man has two assists and a goal to his name already in Serie A this season.

United’s scout saw Nainggolan play the full 90 minutes against Udinese. A representative had previously watched the midfielder in action in the Champions League game against Atletico Madrid earlier this month.