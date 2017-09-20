Man Utd stars given two days off

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given a quartet of star performers two days off.

The Red Devils are set to field fringe players and youngster in this evening’s Carabao Cup tie against Burton Albion at Old Trafford.

First-team stars David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic have all been omitted from the squad and have been granted a couple of rest days.

Goalkeeper De Gea, right-back Valencia, centre-back Bailly and defensive midfielder Matic were allowed to skip training on Monday and Tuesday following the 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

He told reporters: “I gave two days off to four players. Apart from that, everybody is selected. Do you want to know the four? David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Matic and Bailly.

“It’s football, it’s competition, we take it serious. Of course we’re not playing David, Bailly, but if we go to the next round these guys probably play and I give rest to the others.”

Bailly is perhaps the most surprising of those rested. His European suspension meant he did not play in the Champions League opener against Basel last midweek and had more of a rest than some of his colleagues.

Mourinho’s decision to rest him is demonstrative of his and Phil Jones’ importance to the team as first-choice centre-backs. Jones is still suspended for European games and will be able to get his rest next week.