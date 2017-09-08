Man Utd transfer target signs contract

Manchester United target Ivan Perisic has signed a new contract at Inter Milan.

The Croatia international was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer transfer window, but has now put pen to paper on an extension that keeps him at San Siro until June 2022.

Perisic posed with an Inter home kit bearing the number 2022 on the back after news of his new contract was announced.

The 28-year-old will be beyond hiss 33rd birthday when his extended deal expires.

Perisic is just starting his third season with Inter since joining from Wolfdburg in 2015. The winger has made 81 appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring 20 goals.

Reports in Italy suggested that Perisic’s new deal includes an ‘anti-United’ clause: a release clause that excludes overseas clubs.

The player was one of Jose Mourinho’s top summer transfer targets, but the Portuguese boss was forced to settle for three new signings rather than the four he wanted because Inter could not be persuaded to lower their £48m valuation.