Man Utd WAG bemoans disgusting executive box prices

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof’s fiancee has taken aim at the “disgusting” fees charged by the club for executive boxes.

Maja Nilsson indicated the Lindelof, aged 23, had felt obliged to take up United’s offer of a box at Old Trafford or risk being viewed as a “loser” by his team-mates.

She did not disclosed how much the Sweden international had stumped up for a VIP spot from which his friends and family can watch the 2017/18 campaign, but United’s cost between £24,000 and £81,000 per season.

That’s only a fraction of the £120,000-a-week Lindelof has pocketed since joining United from Benfica in the summer transfer window.

While Nilsson might not be impressed by the prices or the peer pressure, she has learned to love one aspect of having the box: waiter service during games.

Speaking on a podcast, Life on the Stand podcast, which she cohosts, Lindelof’s other-half said: “The situation has changed for us since moving to Manchester, but here the players have the option to rent a box and I’m not even going to tell you for how much but a disgusting amount of money.

“And if you don’t buy one you’re considered to be a loser. But having a box is wonderful because you have your own waiter.”

If Nilsson thought he was going to have a tough time for not renting a box, it will be interesting to see what sort of reaction his partner’s comments get at Carrington.