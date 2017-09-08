Marek Hamsik talks up Man Utd move

Napoli star Marek Hamsik has declared his interest in moving to Manchester United.

The Slovakia international says he would have a tough decision to make if United came calling.

Asked about the prospect of a bid from the Red Devils, German champions Bayern Munich or Catalan giants Barcelona, he told German magazine Kicker: “That’s hard to say. It would surely be the hardest decision in my career.

“Maybe everyone wants to play at these clubs, but I can’t answer that.”

Hamsik, aged 30, has frequently been touted for a move to Old Trafford, though more so in the early stages of his career than in recent years.

The attacking midfielder is in his 11th season in Naples. He has played 456 games and scored 113 goals for his current club. He serves as captain and is committed to Napoli until June 2020 having signed a new four-year contract last year.

But having been limited to two Coppa Italia wins in his career to date, it appears he could be tempted by the prospect of winning silverware at a big European club.