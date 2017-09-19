Marouane Fellaini stalling over new Man Utd contract

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is yet to sign the new contract he has been offered, according to the Daily Mail.

The Belgium international is into the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, but has so far declined to put pen to paper on an extension. His representatives are reportedly hopeful of securing a better deal.

United’s latest offer is said to have fallen short of expectations in the Fellaini camp and talks between the two parties are ongoing.

Fellaini, aged 29, will celebrate his 30th birthday in November. After a slow start to his United career following his £27.5m move from Everton in September 2013, he has established himself as a key player for the Red Devils, arguably more so since Jose Mourinho took charge in 2016.

United prefer to offer one-year rolling deals to players aged over 30, but Fellaini is seeking a long deal. He is said to be a transfer target for clubs in Italy and Turkey, and would be free to sign a pre-contract with an overseas club from January.