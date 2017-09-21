Matt O’Riley: Arsenal and Man City tracking England U17 starlet

Fulham wonderkid Matt O’Riley is a target for Arsenal and Manchester City, according to the Daily Mirror.

O’Riley is the latest teenage talent off the Craven Cottage production line and is already in the sights of the Gunners and City.

Despite being aged just 16, the midfielder has already made a handful of first-team appearances for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side. His debut came in the Carabao Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers in August and he has been regularly called upon for cup games since then.

His efforts in those senior games and for the Cottagers’ youth teams have caught the eye of Premier League scouts. The left-footed playmaker has been praised for his passing range and technical ability.

Hounslow-born O’Riley, who doesn’t turn 17 until November, has also earned a call-up to the England Under-17 squad for their September friendlies against Brazil and South Africa ahead of next month’s World Cup in India.