Mauricio Pochettino buys slap-up dinner for Spurs squad, staff and chairman Daniel Levy

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino took his player, backroom staff and chairman Daniel Levy out for dinner this week, according to The Guardian.

The Argentine boss and his 49-strong dinner party went to Beast in London’s West End on Wednesday night.

The meal – dubbed a red meat and red wine fest – was arranged as a way of integrating the recent signings into the squad. The likes of Fernando Llorente, Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga and Davinson Sanchez all signed for Spurs after their pre-season tour and missed out on the bonding opportunities during the trip to the USA. With early season fixtures coming thick and fast, the midweek meal was the first opportunity to get the squad together for a social occasion.

Pochettino explained his reasons for arranging the meal and picking up the reported £7,000 bill afterwards.

He said: “It is so important. To know each other better; to speak in a different way. That creates links between them, emotion. And when you must fight in a competition, there’s more of a willingness to help your team-mates and care more for them and care more for the gaffer that pays the restaurant bill! It’s not only about tactics but outside the pitch, too. Putting all the staff, the players and the chairman in a restaurant – that is tactics, too.

“We always try to find a way to stay together outside of the training ground because it is so different – all that happens is so different. But it is so difficult in England to find a day or a night together. It’s such a busy schedule that we have. We play every two or three days and then everybody is away for an international break. Wednesday was very good to stay altogether outside and laugh and share in a different atmosphere.”

Pochettino will be hoping the team bonding exercise pays dividends when his players take on West Ham United in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League today.