Mesut Ozil to Man Utd: Arsenal star wants Old Trafford switch

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil wants to join Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Germany international, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has reportedly set his heart on a reunion with his former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Like team-mate Alexis Sanchez, Ozil looks highly unlikely to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium. While speculation over the 28-year-old’s future has been quieter than that around his Chilean team-mate, talks over an extension have been shelved for some time.

Ozil has apparently decided to run down his contract and move as a free agent next year. His advisors are said to have put out feelers over the idea of a move to United and received encouraging feedback.

United boss Mourinho was keen to add a wide attacking player for his squad during the last transfer window. While Ozil would operate in the right position, he would be a very different option to the powerful options Mourinho had been targeting, such as Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale and Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic.