Mesut Ozil preparing to leave Arsenal on free transfer

Mesut Ozil is set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer next summer, according to The Sun.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and reportedly already preparing to move clubs next July.

German publication Sportbild claims Ozil and his representatives have not even spoken to the Gunners’ hierarchy about an extension since February.

At that stage, there were reportedly discussions about the offer of an improved salary for the 28-year-old. But talks broke down amid uncertainty over manager Arsene Wenger’s future.

At that stage he had just a few months to run on his own contract and was being urged to leave by a vocal section of Arsenal supporters. But Sportbild claims he was also being courted by French giants Paris Saint-Germain at the time.

Wenger subsequently signed a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, but no progress has been made over Ozil’s contract and he now looks likely to leave for nothing having joined from Real Madrid for £42.5m in 2013.