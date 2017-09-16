Michael Keane confirms he was a Man Utd transfer target

Everton centre-back Michael Keane has confirmed his former club Manchester United tried to sign him in the summer transfer window.

England international Keane joined the Toffees from Burnley in a £25m deal at the start of July.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash between Everton and United, the 24-year-old has revealed that the Red Devils were in the running to sign him.

But he turned down a return to Old Trafford, claiming he is no longer a big fan of the club.

Keane told The Times: “They [United] were in touch with my agent and showed a lot of interest.”

“They wanted me, but a few things happened and I thought Everton would be the best place for me to come. I thought I would get a lot of game time here, more than I possibly would at Manchester United, and that was a massive factor in my decision.

“To be honest, having been at Burnley for three years, I wasn’t a fan of the club like I used to be. I wasn’t as big a fan of Man United as I had been, so I had to sort of put that to one side and just think rationally about what would be best for me as a footballer.

“My family are all Man United fans so it was not an easy decision. My dad would have been delighted if I had signed for United. But he is glad I have come to Everton and not Liverpool, put it that way.”

Keane put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Ronald Koeman’s side and is tied to the Toffees until June 2022.

He has played in all four of his new club’s Premier League games so far this season and is expected to start against United on Sunday.

With Keane having opted to make the move to Goodison Park, United instead strengthened their defensive options by signing Sweden international Victor Lindelof from Benfica.