Paul Pogba could be out for 12 days not 12 weeks

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed as “nonsense” reports that Paul Pogba has been ruled for 12 weeks.

The Portuguese boss says not even he currently knows the extent of the injury, so reports that a three-month layoff is on the card are currently wide of the mark. He claimed not to know whether the midfielder would be out of action for 12 weeks or 12 days.

Pogba, aged 24, underwent a scan on his left hamstring after limping out of last week’s Champions League win over Basel.

Initial scans were unable to determine the severity of the injury because of the bleeding and swelling. Mourinho says the decision was made to scan the France international in a week’s time, which would be tomorrow or Wednesday. Only then will United have a clear idea of how long Pogba will be sidelined.

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho said: “I don’t know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days.

“Honestly, so any comment, any rumour is totally wrong, because we do not know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days.

“The player was diagnosed initially after the match because of the conditions of the muscle and the bleeding.

“The decision was one more week to wait and to see really clearly in the scans the dimension of the injury.

“And nobody in the club spoke about 12 days or 12 weeks. Not at all.

“It’s a muscular injury in the hamstring, but we have a normal procedure and wait a few more days, so it’s completely nonsense information.”