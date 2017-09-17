Paul Pogba out for 12 weeks

Manchester United fear they will be without star midfielder Paul Pogba for up to 12 weeks, according to The Times.

The France international’s hamstring injury is reported to be worse that first feared and he now faces being sidelined until mid-December.

Pogba, aged 24, limped off during the first half of United’s Champions League win over FC Basel in midweek after damaging his left hamstring when he lost his footing. After the game, manager Jose Mourinho predicted he could be out for a few weeks.

But the clubs medical specialists now believe he will need 12 weeks of rehabilitation before he is fit to return to action after initial MRI scans indicated a grade three tear with potential tendon damage.

An absence of 12 weeks would see Pogba miss all of United’s five remaining Champions League group stage games, plus 12 Premier League games, starting with today’s game against Everton and including clashes with title rivals Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.