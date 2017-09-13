Paul Pogba injury update

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be sidelined for a few weeks, his manager Jose Mourinho has predicted.

Mourinho has already been ruled out of Sunday’s clash with Everton by Mourinho. His involvement in the League Cup tie against Burton Albion, Premier League games against Southampton and Crystal Palace, and the Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow will also be in doubt.

The France international was chosen to captain the side against Basel in last night’s Champions League group stage opener. But he was forced off in the first half through injury.

Mourinho’s initial prognosis is that Pogba will be absent for a few weeks with a suspected hamstring injury.

He told United’s in-house media team: “I don’t know. I just know from experience it’s a muscular injury. In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think.

“It looks for me too [like a hamstring injury] but I haven’t spoken yet to the medical department.

“Squads are for this, squads are for injuries, squads are for suspensions. We don’t cry with injuries. So if no Paul for Sunday, we have Herrera, we have Carrick, we have Fellaini and we have Matic.”

Despite the cover, Mourinho would no doubt love to have Pogba back in the fold before the clash with rivals Liverpool at Anfield on October 14. That is the first game back after the next international break.

You can see Pogba limping away from Old Trafford on crutches last night in the video below.