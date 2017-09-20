Paul Pogba names Man Utd mentors

Manchester United’s record signing Paul Pogba has named Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick as the team-mates who have have had the biggest impact on his career.

Scholes was still playing during Pogba’s first stint at United between 2009 and 2012. Carrick, aged 36, was also on the club’s books then and remains a mentor to the France international.

The France international praised Carrick for offering advice, talking to him ahead of matches and setting an example in training.

Pogba, aged 24, told United’s programme: “I’ve learned from Paul Scholes and Michael.

“I’m still learning from Michael. He is an example for me and I always look at him in training.

“I listen to his advice – every time, before a game, he comes to talk to me and he will ask me things and keep me calm.

“To be honest, he is a mentor to me and someone I look up to.”

Scholes, aged 42, hung up his boots for the second time in 2013 following a brief comeback for United. He had previously retired from football in 2011.

Carrick signed a new one-year contract last season and is tied to United until the end of the season. He joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 hen-world record fee of £89m following a four-year stint in Italy with Juventus.