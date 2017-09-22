Paul Pogba ordered to take 10-day holiday

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been sent on a 10-day holiday by manager Jose Mourinho, according to The Sun.

The France international, aged 24, has been ordered to rest before starting his rehabilitation for the hamstring injury he suffered in the Champions League win over FC Basel last week.

Pogba, aged 24, is expected to be sidelined for between four and six weeks, though he is still waiting for a second scan on his left hamstring to determine the full extent of the damage. Before he starts his recovery, he has been told to relax for 10 days.

The former Juventus man is being urged to use the forthcoming international break to rest, with Mourinho having concerns about losing one of his key players to a muscular injury so early in the season.

The United boss is reported to be angry with Pogba over the injury. He suffered a similar problem last season, but veered away from the training regime planned by the club to work with a personal trainer.