Paul Pogba in trouble with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is in manager Jose Mourinho’s bad books over his hamstring injury, according to The Sun.

The France international was captaining the Red Devils in Tuesday’s Champions League win over Basel when he was forced off with a muscular injury.

He is now set for up to six weeks on the sidelines and Mourinho is reportedly furious with the club’s record signing for ignoring medical advice on managing a long-standing hamstring complaint.

Pogba has reportedly been following a private fitness regime rather than sticking solely to the training programme set for him by the club. Mourinho and United’s medical team believe that is a factor in his hamstring tear.

After missing three games with a hamstring issue last season, the Red Devils devised a training plan to manage the complaint and clear instructions on how to avoid a recurrence.

But the article claims Pogba has instead been working with a personal trainer.