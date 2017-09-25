Paulo Dybala: Man Utd preparing £155m bid for Juventus striker

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is a £155m transfer target for Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The Argentina international, aged 23, is reportedly wanted by United boss Jose Mourinho. The Old Trafford hierarchy are said to be working on a deal to sign the in-form forward next summer, but they will face competition from Catalan giants Barcelona.

The Red Devils would have to beat the then world record fee of £100m they paid to the Serie A champions for midfielder Paul Pogba in 2016 by some distance in order to land the former Palermo man.

Dybala, who scored two goals to help Juve to a 4-0 derby win over Torino last weekend, does not have a release clause in his contract. But Juve chief executive Beppe Marotta has already said he will not stand in Dybala’s way if he wants to leave the club.

Dybala has 12 goals in eight appearances for Juve so far this season. He has scored 54 goals in 102 appearances since joining them in 2015.