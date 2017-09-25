Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool ready to sell in January

Liverpool are prepared to offload star man Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window, according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

The Brazil international was the subject of a series of bids from Barcelona in the last transfer window and submitted a transfer request in an effort to secure his switch to Camp Nou. But the Reds held firm and refused to sell their prize asset.

Coutinho, aged 25, has since been reintegrated into Jurgen Klopp’s squad and scored his first goal of the season in last weekend’s Premier League win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Today’s report claims Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and some of Coutinho’s representatives and relatives have met in Boston since the transfer window closed. That has served to spark fresh dialogue over a possible move.

FSG are said to be sympathetic to Coutinho’s wish to move to Camp Nou, but blocked the move last month to avoid upsetting Klopp. They are reportedly willing to discuss a suitable fee for Coutinho’s sale for the first time since Barca made their first bid in July.