Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool star won’t face Man City

Philippe Coutinho will not be involved in Liverpool’s game against Manchester City tomorrow, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder is yet to feature for the Reds this season having seen a transfer request and multiple bids from Barcelona rejected by the Anfield hierarchy.

With the transfer window now closed and Coutinho tied to Liverpool until at least January, he had been expected to come in from the cold. But Klopp has reservations over the 25-year-old’s fitness and says he will not be in the matchday squad in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

Coutinho was fit enough to train with Brazil and make a 15-minute substitute appearance in their World Cup qualifier against Colombia earlier this week, but will not face City.

Klopp told his pre-match press conference that Coutinho could have put in a similar cameo appearance tomorrow, but he and the player had decided it was best for him to sit out of the game having missed three weeks of training before jetting out for international duty.

He said: “We had a very good talk. He was in a very good mood and training was even better. We have seven games in three weeks. There will not be time to train.”

