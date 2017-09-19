Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool wanted €200m for playmaker

Liverpool slapped a €200m (£177.5m) asking price on Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window, according to Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

The Red rejected a series of bids from the Catalan giants, starting with an offer of £72m in July and ended with a £118m bid as the transfer deadline loomed.

Although the Liverpool hierarchy always publicly insisted that Coutinho was not for sale at any price, Bartomeu’s comments indicate that they would have done business if bidding had reached £177.5m. The Barca chief was unwilling to get close to that figure and insisted that his side’s top bid would only have reached €120m (£106m) with add-ons.

According to the Daily Mirror, he told Spanish broadcaster TV3:

Barcelona made their move for Coutinho in the build up to and after their world record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m.

But the Brazilian ended up staying at Anfield and made his first start of the season in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.