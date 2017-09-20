Photo: Chelsea star receives personalised gift from former skipper Willian

Chelsea midfielder Willian has posted on Instagram to show the gift he has received from his former captain John Terry.

The Brazilian received a Blues shirt from Terry, who is now at Aston Villa, with a personal message written inside the ‘2’ of his number 26 squad number.

Terry’s note brands Willian an “unbelievable player and a great friend”.

It is not clear whether Willian had requested a shirt from his former skipper, whether JT is taking the time to send messages to each of his former colleagues or whether he was particularly fond of the Brazilian and felt inclined to send him this gift.

Willian wrote on Instagram: “In the last days I have had the honor of receiving this beautiful gift from my friend, the legend @johnterry.26.

“John, thank you very much for this gift and for the beautiful message. It has been a great pleasure to be a team mate of one of the greatest defenders in the world and, above all, an example of a professional football player.

“In those 4 years that we’ve been working together I’ve learned a lot from you and it’s a real pride to be able to say that I played with you.

“All the happiness in the world in your career and in your life, my friend!”