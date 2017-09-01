Photo: Davide Zappacosta poses in Chelsea kit

Italy international Davide Zappacosta has posed in a Chelsea kit for the first time after completing his transfer from Torino.

The 25-year-old full-back signed for the Premier League champions yesterday in a deal that was announced after last night’s 11pm transfer deadline.

It was then time to try on the jersey for a post-signing photoshoot.

You can see Zappacosta wearing the Blues’ 2017/18 home kit in the photo above. He was full of smiles and pointing to his new club’s crest on his chest.