Photo: Davide Zappacosta poses in Chelsea kit
Italy international Davide Zappacosta has posed in a Chelsea kit for the first time after completing his transfer from Torino.
The 25-year-old full-back signed for the Premier League champions yesterday in a deal that was announced after last night’s 11pm transfer deadline.
It was then time to try on the jersey for a post-signing photoshoot.
You can see Zappacosta wearing the Blues’ 2017/18 home kit in the photo above. He was full of smiles and pointing to his new club’s crest on his chest.